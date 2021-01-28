Photo Essay: Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy (WSPA) is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy (WSPA) is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WSPA has been a tenant organization at Fort McCoy since 1955. Its complex covers more than 50 acres of the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy (WSPA) is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The WSPA has been a tenant organization at Fort McCoy since 1955.



Its complex covers more than 50 acres of the installation.



Learn more about the academy by visiting https://wsp.wi.gov/Pages/WSPA.aspx or https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/careers/patrol/academy.aspx.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”