Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy (WSPA) is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Wisconsin State Patrol Academy (WSPA) is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The WSPA has been a tenant organization at Fort McCoy since 1955.

    Its complex covers more than 50 acres of the installation.

    Learn more about the academy by visiting https://wsp.wi.gov/Pages/WSPA.aspx or https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/careers/patrol/academy.aspx.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 09:07
    Story ID: 387790
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Wisconsin State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT