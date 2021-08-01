New Marine Corps Rotational Force Arrives in Norway for Winter Training

SETERMOEN, Norway – More than 1,000 Marines and Sailors based in Camp Lejeune, N.C. have arrived in northern Norway for a training deployment to build winter warfare skills, and train alongside our NATO ally Norway.



In order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, the deploying personnel underwent comprehensive COVID testing upon arrival and will undergo a period of restriction of movement prior to beginning their training, in accordance with U.S. and Norwegian public health protocols.



In addition to Marine Rotational Force-Europe, comprised of roughly 1,000 Marines and Sailors of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, more than 200 additional personnel from units across II Marine Expeditionary Force will also participate in arctic warfare training in Norway.



“We look forward to continued training alongside our NATO allies in Norway,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Gordinier, commander of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. “The opportunity to strengthen this historic relationship with the Norwegian Army and improve our arctic warfare proficiency is invaluable to the readiness of our forces.”



During this deployment, U.S. Marine Corps forces will continue to improve proficiency in cold-weather warfare, led by Norwegian Army instructors; participate in a variety of field training events in rugged, arctic conditions alongside Norwegian Army and NATO allies; and participate in the culminating exercise Joint Viking, a major Norwegian Army-led field exercise in northern Norway.



Strict measures are enforced to mitigate the risk of COVID transmission within the U.S. forces or to our Norwegian allies and the local populace. The Marine Corps deployment and training will be carried out in a safe manner while working closely with Norwegian military and public health officials to ensure all protocols are adhered to.



-30-



Follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/usmcfea

https://twitter.com/usmcfea

https://www.instagram.com/usmcfea

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/usmcfe



For additional information contact the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, Communication Strategy and Operations officer at mfea_commstrat@usmc.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:58 Story ID: 387772 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Marine Corps Rotational Force Arrives in Norway for Winter Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.