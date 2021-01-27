W.Va. Guard highlights COVID-19 Response for January

The Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines (JIATF), with the help of the West Virginia National Guard, set a new benchmark for vaccine administration this past week, surpassing 106% of the federally allotted COVID-19 vaccine.

The state was able to accomplish this due to the vials having additional doses in them, based on the type of syringe used for administration. Currently, 171,325 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, nursing home residents and citizens over the age of 65. More than 46,094 West Virginians are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, West Virginia implemented a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System through Everbridge, and was the first state in the nation to use the technology for COVID-19 vaccine registration and scheduling. This system offers West Virginians the ability to pre- receive updates on COVID-19 vaccine availability, and be contacted about appointment scheduling to get vaccinated when supplies allow. Anyone in the state without access to the online registration method via www.vaccinate.wv.gov, has the option of using the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to register. The call center is active Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As a part of Governor Jim Justice’s Operations Save Our Wisdom, the JIATF, in coordination with local community partners in counties across the state, established 25 community vaccination clinics in 17 counties this week to efficiently and expeditiously serve the most vulnerable populations in West Virginia, including those 65 years of age and older. Beginning next week, community vaccination clinics will be held in all 55 counties in the state and details on upcoming clinics can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov.

In the month of January, the Guard carried out 388 total missions in support of vaccination and COVID-19 response efforts. Guard members helped build 22,700 COVID-19 test kits and delivered 60,000 ancillary kits that accompany vaccine doses in support of the vaccine process.



B-roll footage of current and ongoing WVNG missions is available at: www.dvidshub.net/unit/wv-ang

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:37 Story ID: 387752 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard highlights COVID-19 Response for January, by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.