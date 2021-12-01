Gifts in the Time of COVID: Sailors Hold Gift Drive for Children’s Home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eight onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London brought holiday cheer to the orphans of St. Mary’s Home for Children with a gift drive, Dec. 22, 2020.



The squadron runs a command toy drive for St. Mary’s every year during the holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic threatened plans for 2020, but the Sailors were determined to help the children as they do every year.



“We started the donation drive in December,” said Engineman 2nd Class Emily Petrie, who coordinated the effort. “I considered not doing it this year because of COVID-19 and how hard this year has been on some people, but the morale here is amazing. Everyone in our command came together and they really wanted to do it so within two weeks we were able to get all the gifts. We really made it worth everyone’s while.”



Petrie and her shipmates bought gifts for the children living at St. Mary’s. Boatswains’ Mate 2nd Class Gregory Batson took note that some of the older children at the home have been overlooked in the past, so he made a point to ensure they were not forgotten this year.



“I went the gift card route because I learned the older kids at the home get left out,” said Batson. “I thought if I was an older kid, I don’t want you guessing what I want, I want some gift cards so I can go to the mall with my friends and choose what I want. I went to some nice stores at the mall where I see teenagers out picking things out. Even though there are all times we take for granted, like holidays, you have to step back and think about the less fortunate and think how can you help them have some of that joy.”



In past years the Sailors of Squadron Eight would drive one of their military vehicles to the home so the children could see the equipment and get a Navy experience along with the gifts, but the pandemic required more austere arrangements for 2020.



“Petty Officer Batson, Petty Officer Garaflo and I drove up to the children’s home,” said Petrie. “Normally in years past the kids would come out and see us, but this year it had to be zero-contact. This time we just drove up and gave the representative the gifts. We plan on doing it normally next year and every year after for as long as they’re accepting donations.”



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pete Garafolo weighed in on the importance he felt in helping the less fortunate during a year fraught with uncertainties.



“I’m a reservist,” said Garafolo. “I was working as a New Haven EMT before this, and I know there are a lot of people who are less fortunate than us, some people who don’t jobs right now during the pandemic, so I wanted to help out and support. I gave BM2 some money to buy the gift cards because I am horrible with getting gifts for anyone.”



For some at Squadron Eight, the drive hit closer to home, still.



“Growing up as an orphan myself, this particular volunteer project is very near and dear to my heart,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mickey Templar, Squadron Eight officer in charge. “Every little offering of care can have a real impact on a child in that position. In fact, I specifically remember when my orphanage received a holiday donation one year, and I ended up with a miniature Batmobile that was from the 1960’s television program and I played with that one toy endlessly. To this day I am touched that someone took the time to show thought to a child they did not know. I am very proud that my team is focused on giving back to the community and representing our Navy in such great way.”



Whether defending freedom on the open seas or helping fellow Americans at home, Sailors can be seen serving the United States, no matter the time of year. Sailors interested in getting involved in similar volunteer projects should talk with their command volunteer coordinator.

