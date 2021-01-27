Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 21

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    01.27.2021

    Story by Spc. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    African Lion is led by Southern European Task Force, Africa, as a joint, all-domain, multi-national exercise in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana linked to U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER series exercise to counter malign activity in North Africa and Southern Europe and increase interoperability between U.S., African, and international partners to defend the theater from adversary military aggression.

