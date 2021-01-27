African Lion 21

African Lion is led by Southern European Task Force, Africa, as a joint, all-domain, multi-national exercise in Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana linked to U.S. European Command’s DEFENDER series exercise to counter malign activity in North Africa and Southern Europe and increase interoperability between U.S., African, and international partners to defend the theater from adversary military aggression.

