Sailors Take On 2021 Total Force Fitness Challenge

SAN DIEGO – The Uniformed Services University’s Consortium for Health and Military Performance (CHAMP) launched the 2021 Total Force Fitness Challenge: Get Into Fighting Weight Jan. 4.

Maintaining physical fitness for some Sailors may be difficult due to stay-at-home orders and gym closures, leaving them with minimal resources to stay in shape.

CHAMP set a new initiative to get Sailors physically fit for 2021. The aim is to achieve fitness readiness, and prepare them for the Navy's Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA).

"Being physically active during the COVID-19 pandemic is not only essential for physical fitness, but also for mental wellbeing," said Dr. Scott Sutton, a physical therapist assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). "Taking care of our minds, bodies and souls are priority number one."

The Total Force Fitness Challenge guide is broken up into five parts. Each part is a separate challenge geared to help Sailors reach specific goals that they may need to achieve.

The five parts include assessing habits to create a holistic, weight loss plan, meal planning strategies for weight loss, focused military workouts to improve fitness, adding sleep to a holistic, weight management plan and stress management strategies for weight loss.

"Assessing general life habits, nutritional fueling, sleep patterns, periodized workout plans and managing stress allows Sailors to evaluate their personal program, allowing for optimal advancement with minimal plateaus," said Sutton. "Doing so will increase potential success toward the PFA, increase mission readiness, reduce the risk of injury and increase quality of life."

Sailors are encouraged to start with assessing their habits in order to create a holistic, weight loss plan. Each subsequent challenge can be taken in order, or may be skipped to focus on other areas that may need more attention.

Physical fitness is a major factor in creating a ready, capable military force. Sailors are expected to perform their duties with optimal physical performance, empowering them with the capability to defeat any adversary and save lives.

