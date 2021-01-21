Hunter Army Airfield opens temporary dining facility

Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. – Hunter Army Airfield leadership welcomed the arrival of a new temporary dining facility while the permanent facility undergoes a remodel, Jan. 21.

The temporary structures are adjacent to the dining facility and consist of a large tent and three trailers that offer all the necessary equipment and adequate space to provide Soldiers their meals and dining services. While there will be some minor changes, food service and quality will remain consistent with the brick and mortar facility.

“We had to make a few sacrifices to be within code such as discontinuing the omelet bar because we couldn’t meet the fire suppression requirements in this temporary facility,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alechia Riley, dining facility manager with 3rd Infantry Division. “As far as the food quality and preparation, we are still able make to everything we had before. There are just more time and preparation requirements now because of the confined space we have to work in.”

While the kitchen space is cramped, the tent for dining Soldiers is spacious and offers the same comforts as the permanent facilities, according to Riley. Soldiers at the grand opening mirrored this sentiment.

“There’s really no difference from before other than it being in a tent,” said Spc. Israel Meadows, utilities equipment repairer with 3rd Infantry Division. “I don’t think people will mind this change at all, it’s roomy and nicely set up.”

“I did not know they were opening up a tent but they have everything here that was in the original DFAC.” Pfc. Alexander Haag, black hawk mechanic with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade. “The first thing I noticed was the hardwood floors, which is pretty crazy to see in a tent.”

The grand opening was also attended by 3rd Infantry Division and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership.

“These updates will provide Soldiers with more convenient, quick food service options as well as traditional dining,” said Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “While you can expect the exterior to remain the same, the interior will undergo a complete modernization to better serve the high operational tempo of Soldiers on the go.”

The modernization concept includes kiosk/app ordering, exhibition cooking stations, improved serving equipment, seating with integrated power, all-day dining options and more.

Renovations of the DFAC are estimated to be completed early 2022.

The temporary DFAC will be closed one weekend a month where meal options will be provided by food trucks on site during normal brunch and dinner hours. Closures will be posted on the temporary DFAC’s doors. The next closure is Feb. 20 and 21.

