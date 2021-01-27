Great Lakes to Conduct Annual Force Protection Exercise

(GREAT LAKES, ILL.) -- The Navy will commence its largest annual force protection exercise next week at installations throughout the United States, including Naval Station Great Lakes.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 1-12, is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Navy installations in the continental United States.



The exercises are designed to enhance the readiness of Navy first responders and ensure seamless interoperability among Navy commands, other services and agency partners. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise led by CNIC, and Solid Curtain is a command post exercise co-led by USFFC and CNIC.







“Exercises like Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 give us the opportunity to study our plans and response procedures and continuously improve them in regard to evolving threats,” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL Commanding Officer.



These exercises use realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.





Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around Great Lakes or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



“Exercising our personnel realistically enhances our readiness,” said Mark Wegge, Installation Training Officer. “This exercise is designed to test our ability to coordinate our emergency response.”



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



For updates during the exercise, visit the base’s Facebook account at www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes, and the base’s Twitter account at twitter.com/navstaglakes.



Press inquiries should be directed to 847-688-2430, ext. 359 or by email pao.navstaglakes@navy.mil.

