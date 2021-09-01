CBRNE defense course keeps Airmen prepared

The 910th Civil Engineer Squadron taught chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives, commonly called CBRNE, defense courses during the 910th Airlift Wing’s unit training assembly, Jan. 9-10, 2021, here.



Reserve Citizen Airmen are required to remain current in CBRNE skills to remain consistent with the wing’s mission statement of, “Combat ready NOW…for tomorrow’s fight!” Within about an hour-and-a-half, the class covers three main sections: CBRNE hazards, protective equipment and CBRNE attack response.



The class began with a presentation on symptoms of exposure in chemical warfare and defending against different CBRNE threats. The presentation also contained an overview of alert color levels, force protection condition levels and the corresponding mission-oriented protective posture gear levels and procedures appropriate to each of the scenarios.



The Airmen then inspected their M50 gas masks and MOPP gear and received an explanation of each piece’s location, purpose and donning procedures. The presentation finished with a walkthrough of team responsibilities after an attack. Participants practiced donning and doffing all their gear and performing buddy checks on their wingmen and were inspected by the course instructor.



“CBRNE training is important so that Airmen have the skills to protect themselves in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high-yield explosives attacks,” said Senior Airman Donald Duda, an emergency management member assigned to the 910th Civil Engineer Squadron.



The CBRNE course is one of many courses Airmen take to ensure the United States Air Force is the finest and best prepared Air Force in the world.

