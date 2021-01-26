25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted



SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – In order to get promoted from one rank to the next in the U.S. Army, you must show that you are competent, have high character and poses the potential to succeed; a process that takes months to years depending on the next step in your career.

Recently, there has been slight change to the timeline portion as brevet promotions, which identify leaders serving in a position above their current rank and selects them for promotion, were reinstituted in 2020.

Brevet promotions have been around since the start of the Revolutionary War, with the first promotion taking place in 1776. In the modern days, brevet promotions are almost unheard of, but for Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, he is one of a select few across the U.S. Army, promoted from lieutenant colonel to colonel early because of his meritorious work while assigned to “America’s Pacific Division.”

“No one deserved this promotion more than Josh," said Major General Andrew Rohling, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Africa. "It did not surprise me that he is one of the first officers in over 100 years to get this promotion. Not only is Josh a phenomenal officer and leader, but he is also an amazing father and husband," he said.

Rohling first worked with Gaspard in 2003 where they were deployed to Iraq.

"I have a long history with Josh; he has been phenomenal," said Rohling. "I am not surprised to see he is one of the first in the Army to get this promotion, and no one is more well-deserved than him."

When asked about how it feels to be promoted to a colonel, Gaspard jokingly states “I don’t feel like a colonel because colonels are old, and I’m not old.”

Gaspard, who has served in the division since the summer of 2020, sites his personal relationships and previous leaders as a driving factor of his success.

"I think when you look at it, from all the lenses, I have had phenomenal bosses and leadership throughout the years, and I can say without a doubt I have never been in a bad unit,” said Gaspard. “I have no bad stories. What I will tell you is really, my wife Andrea, she's a mother of four, graduated from West Point, she went back to school and got her nursing degree, nurse practitioners degree, and her doctorate in nursing practice. To see what she does and always putting our children first, it's all pretty inspiring."

Not only did Gaspard’s superior have great things to say about him, young officers who have worked under his wing also expressed their admiration and spoke highly of him.

“Colonel Gaspard has a way of uniting people from different backgrounds, different orientations, different religions, and making us believe we can work together for a cause,” said Capt. Bryant Adams, a battle captain assigned Joint Task Force Bravo at Joint Base Soto, Honduras.

Adams, who first met Gaspard when he was going through Captain’s Career Course, went on to say, "what I admire most about Colonel Gaspard, is that he is someone that will stay in my life as long as I’m alive, he is not someone you work for and you forget."

Although the rest of his Army career is uncertain, Gaspard said he is up for the challenge of whatever is in store for him.

"General Jarrard gets a huge say in my career progression, but really, the next step for me will be the Senior Service College, I got a chance to be on the list for that so I can hold the L3 position for another year," said Gaspard.

