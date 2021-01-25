Communication, care, and compassion carries the Corps’ recruiters

Recruiting duty is one of the most challenging obligations a Marine and their family may face during their military career. Working excess of 60 hours a week to find the next generation of Marines who meet strict standards and uphold the Corps’ values of honor, courage and commitment can be taxing on more than just the Marines, but their families included.



Gunnery Sgt. Sean Curb, the station commander of Recruiting Substation Houma, Recruiting Station Baton Rouge, compared the strenuous responsibility of recruiting to those of deployed service members. Working more than 12 hours a day during the week, with some weekends included, forces Marines away from their families, resulting in missed moments, memories, and special occasions. Though recruiters may miss some of those special moments, while they are away, their time is spent changing the lives of young men and women across the country, which is an important and rewarding obligation.



“My family is everything,” said Curb, with a smile. “They are the people who, at the end of the day, are always there for me. On the good days and the bad, the love, care and compassion that we have for each other could never be replaced.”



Curb and his wife, Jessica, met when they were young and have been married for seven years. Together, they have three children – Tyler, Addilynn and Annabella, and are expecting their fourth child in March. The Curb family has endured their fair share of deployments and long periods of time away from each other and agree that communication is key in staying united on this duty.



“There are numerous challenges to this job, so the more your family knows the better,” said Curb. “My wife does a great job of explaining why I work so much and that saves the bond that I have with my kids. When I get home after a long day at the office, the last thing I want to do is talk about it, but it’s important.”



Talking to and changing the lives of young men and women is often the most rewarding aspect of recruiting duty for Marines. Curb is frequently reminded of his less fortunate childhood, where he found himself without basic utilities at times, much like those from poorer communities in southern Louisiana. Many of the young men and women he has met have experienced similar upbringings and he works every day to do exactly what his recruiter did for him 15 years ago – provide them with a path to better their lives in both tangible and intangible ways.



“We are changing people’s lives,” said Curb. “There are young men and woman who would end up not having anything in life, or worse, end up dead because of the life they were born into. What we do for these people breaks generational cycles of hardship by providing them opportunities to grow and flourish. I know that I am proof of exactly that because that is what my recruiter did for me.”



When Curb hangs up his Marine Corps uniform and heads home to his family every night, he remembers of how incredibly precious the time with his family truly is.



“This duty has reinforced that kids grow up fast and that I need to take every chance that I can to be around them or do things with them,” said Curb. “The day is going to come that I am not the cool dad anymore and all they want to do is be around their friends, and the days of my youngest daughter running out to jump up and hug me are going to come to a stop sooner or later. It has reminded me to appreciate those little moments and never let them go.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:21 Story ID: 387680 Location: HOUMA, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication, care, and compassion carries the Corps’ recruiters, by Sgt Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.