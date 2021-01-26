A Guardsman’s ‘26-mile marathon’ to citizenship

After being away from his family for almost four years, Senior Airman Stephen Mwangi finally reunited with his wife and son on Dec. 19, 2020, at the Spokane International Airport.



Stephen Mwangi, born in central Kenya, came to the United States in October 2016 after winning the Green Card Lottery with the goal of a “better life.” He said his dream of coming to the U.S. started as a young boy and the journey to his success is a marathon he will never forget.

On July 21, 2014, Mwangi met the woman whose smile would not leave his thoughts.



He and his wife, Faith, often spoke of his dream of coming to the U.S. but as time passed the dream real seemed to become less possible. He had put his name in the hat three times over the course of many years in hopes of being chosen as one of about 50,000 winners out of over 10 million entrants. He had only heard rumors of the people who had won this coveted opportunity.



Then, one evening in May 2016, Mwangi received a notification. He had won the lottery and would begin what he describes as “a 26-mile marathon.”



This was a nightmare to Faith and of course there were tears. This was “the hard part of this story,” Mwangi said. By the time he finally reached the end of the paperwork process it was October 2016. Faith and Stephen were now expecting a baby boy. Stephen would be leaving them behind.

“This is the time to trust me,” he said to Faith.



Mwangi said he was grateful for Faith’s loving support as he started his journey. He returned to Kenya only briefly in July 2017 to marry the love of his life and meet his newborn son, Daniel.



Mwangi moved to the Spokane area and at first struggled. He started as a caregiver at a minimum wage job, working a lot while experiencing culture and climate shock.



“Everything was just different” he said. No matter what, he had to persevere. “The only option I have was to make it.”



Scared at the thought of failing but constantly asking himself, “What can I do to lead a better life than this?” a friend encouraged him to look into joining the United States military. After much research Mwangi settled on the Air National Guard.



“Joining the military, to me, I was considering something I can do for the country and also something the country can do for me,” he said.



If joining the military meant a quicker path to citizenship, which meant bringing his wife and son over sooner, then this is what he was going to do. On April 17, 2018, Mwangi left for basic military training.



“It wasn’t as hard as I expected,” he said.



The hardest part, Mwangi said, was understanding that “you are supposed to do as you are told.” English was his second language and the language barrier proved to be his biggest hurdle.



Technical school was a slightly different story. While attending in June 2018, in Port Hueneme, California, Mwangi said he had more struggles relating to fellow students due to his background.



Mwangi graduated from technical school and became a member of the 141st Logistics Readiness Squadron in the Vehicle Maintenance shop, where he still hangs his cap.



After the allotted time in service, Mwangi was awarded citizenship in May 2019.



“One thing I find unique with ANG: They want to know about my family and they are willing to help,” Mwangi said.



He said he is grateful to everyone who helped him from the lowest to the highest authority.



Mwangi is also a full-time student at Spokane Falls Community College where he is acquiring his pre-requisites so that he may enroll in the nursing program with the goal of becoming a Registered Nurse.



Communication with his wife and son was often in the early mornings and late evenings due to the time difference. He said he worried every day that his son wouldn’t recognize him when they were together again.



Faith said she looked forward to touching snow. She had seen pictures of her husband in the snow and wanted to “experience for herself … what if felt like to feel the snow land on her skin.”



Mwangi’s piece of advice to someone about to embark on a similar path is to “run after your dream. The only person who can stop you is you.”



On Dec. 19 — more than three years since his son was born — Stephen, Faith and Daniel were reunited.



“Think about when a marathon just finished … 26 miles. And now touching the finishing line. So, although exhausted, he doesn’t feel that exhausted. He feels the victory!” Mwangi said.



Lt. Col. Mark Scott, 141st Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, proudly witnessed the event at the airport.



“It reminded me of what our country stands for,” Scott said. “The land of opportunity. That day the American dream became true for that family.”



Daniel most certainly did recognize his daddy and greeted him with a big hug.



