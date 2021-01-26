Photo Essay: Training look-back — 2016 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 236th Inland Cargo Transportation Company of Decatur, Ill., move...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 236th Inland Cargo Transportation Company of Decatur, Ill., move all-terrain forklifts to a holding area near the Fort McCoy, Wis., rail yard March 22, 2016. The Soldiers first weighed the equipment, then staged it. The forklifts were part of a rail movement from Fort McCoy in support of the Operation Anaconda exercise to be held in Poland later that year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 236th Inland Cargo Transportation Company of Decatur, Ill., move all-terrain forklifts to a holding area near the Fort McCoy, Wis., rail yard March 22, 2016.



The Soldiers first weighed the equipment, then staged it.



The forklifts were part of a rail movement from Fort McCoy in support of the Operation Anaconda exercise to be held in Poland later that year.



