52nd OSS Airman takes 1st-place USAFE-AFAFRICA Intel award

An Airman from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron here recently won the 2020 Outstanding Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Airman of the Year award for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.

Senior Airman Dianna Lopez-Rangel, an all-source intelligence analyst, said it’s amazing to have been selected for the award.

“I know I had been put up for an award, but I did not realize how big of an accomplishment it was,” Lopez-Rangel said. “After being told I had been recognized, I thought it was at the wing level, so of course I was still excited and honored that they had chosen me. But after they had mentioned that it was at the USAFE level, I was even more surprised and grateful.”

During 2020, Lopez-Rangel directly supported USAFE operations alongside Poland, Portugal, and other nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. She was also the lead analyst for a wing operational readiness exercise, assisted the BLUE FLAG exercise in Israel, and reinforced several other Air Force capabilities and missions in the theater of operations.

“Knowing now that I was even considered for this was a blessing,” Lopez-Rangel said. “It was an amazing feeling to know that my leadership saw that much potential in me.”

Though the recognition took Lopez-Rangel by surprise, Capt. Matthew Shelly, the 52nd OSS I Flight commander, said the analyst was well-deserving of the award.

“SrA Diana Lopez-Rangel has exceeded all expectations of an Airman by leading up, down and beyond,” Shelly said. “She excelled not only in her job requirements as an intel professional, but also led multiple wing initiatives that demonstrate her willingness to serve her community.”

As a MAJCOM award winner, Lopez-Rangel’s nomination has been forwarded to compete at the Air Force level, with results still pending.

