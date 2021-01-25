Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Wintry scenes at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area are shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.

    The area also offers lessons for skiing and snowboarding and much more.

    For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

