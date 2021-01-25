Wintry scenes at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area are shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.
The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.
The area also offers lessons for skiing and snowboarding and much more.
For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 22:21
|Story ID:
|387595
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT