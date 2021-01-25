Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Snow groomer operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Snow groomer operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An employee operates a groomer on a hill Jan. 7, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An employee operates a groomer on a hill Jan. 7, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowboarding.

    For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 21:43
    Story ID: 387594
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Snow groomer operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT