Task Force CBRNE assists first responders for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON - The National Guard is always ready to respond to domestic emergencies and natural disasters. Soldiers and Airmen don their uniforms at a moment's notice and put their civilian lives on pause to meet any challenge.



Less visible are teams that seamlessly blend in with their counterparts from other agencies - teams like Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosives (CBRNE). With khaki cargo pants, navy blue polos and black tactical vests, the Civil Service Teams (CSTs) hardly look like traditional Guard members.



"There are 57 such teams in the country. Each team consists of 22 Active Guard Reserve and a mix of Army and Air," said Lt. Col. Ryan Walsh, commander of the 33rd CST. "They are very specialized; each functional area has its own training requirements. That includes HAZMAT operations, technician certifications and, based on the functional area of expertise, two to three years of continuing education."



The 59th Presidential Inauguration was the largest deployment ever of a CBRNE team. The National Guard contingent had representation from 28 states. Army Sgt. Eric Boyer, CBRNE noncommissioned officer of the 21st CST, hails from New Jersey. It’s his first time being in Washington, D.C.



“We assist, advise and direct CBRNE operations for civilian first responders,” said Boyer. “It feels good to do my job on this scale for such an important event.”



The survey section is the primary force provider, conducting site characterization, reconnaissance and initial sampling of substances. Surveyors maintain and calibrate breathing apparatuses and other safety equipment.



More than merely participating in the task force itself, Walsh said that building and maintaining relationships with the other CSTs is crucial for these real-world events to happen.



“The best part of the job is networking and meeting new people,” said Army Staff Sgt. Tricia Madrigal, assistant operations non-commissioned officer of the 21st CST out of New Jersey. “I’ve been a part of the CST for six years and I love my job. This is my first inauguration, and I was excited to come down to support it.”



At least 26,700 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

