Change of command: A new era at Weed Army Community Hospital

Leaders performed a Change of Command Ceremony within the United States Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) of Weed Army Community Hospital on May 28, 2020.



Col. Larry France relinquished command to Col. Nancy Parson in a physical distancing ceremony that was streamed live on the NTC Fort Irwin Facebook page (Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin).



Brig. Gen. George Appenzeller, Commanding General of Regional health Command Central, joined the event virtually and provided remarks, as well.



“You and your staff have done an exceptional job raising the bar on military medicine,” Appenzeller said to France. “Your contributions to readiness and the health of the force are vast and you leave a remarkable legacy here at Fort Irwin.”



Appenzeller told France that after serving more than 36 years in the Army, he deserved a few days off.



“You have served with distinction from private to colonel and I’m proud to have served with you,” he said. “Thank you for your service.”



France and his wife, Ada will now be retiring after more than 30 years of service.



“I’m truly thankful for a second opportunity to experience the Army family camaraderie at this cul-de-sac in the middle of everywhere, we know as Fort Irwin, California,” France said. “That said, Ada and I will definitely kiss the coyote before departing this time around.”



Appenzeller welcomed Parson and highlighted her family’s military history.



Parson’s father is a retired command sergeant major and her sister is currently a command sergeant major at the Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss, under Appenzeller’s command.



“Colonel Parson’s family has a very distinct legacy of patriotism and service to the world’s greatest Army and I’m blessed to have two family members from this family now as leaders in my command.”



Parson thanked her husband, Darryl and said she looked forward to her service at NTC.



“To the soldiers, civilians and contractors at Weed Army Community Hospital, the success of our organization lies with each and everyone of you being apart of the team,” Parson said. “It is a privilege to be your commander, I look forward to meeting your all. There’s no greater honor than to serve the soldiers and civilians of the United States Army.”