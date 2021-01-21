An SFAB Advisor descends from a rope during a team obstacle course event on Rose Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Jan. 21, 2021 as part of the Tactical Advisor Readiness Program event hosted by 5th SFAB
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 17:15
|Story ID:
|387571
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT