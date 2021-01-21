Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Story by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    An SFAB Advisor descends from a rope during a team obstacle course event on Rose Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Jan. 21, 2021 as part of the Tactical Advisor Readiness Program event hosted by 5th SFAB

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 17:15
    Story ID: 387571
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    sfab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT