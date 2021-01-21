The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade recognized the winning team in the inaugural Tactical Advisor Readiness Program competition, Jan. 21, 2021 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. The winning team, Battalion Advisor Team 520, came from 2nd Battalion, 5th SFAB and was led by Sgt. Maj. Michael Bailey, Capt. Jackson Panice, 1st. Sgt. Anthony Fuentes, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Gould, Staff Sgt. Tracy Taylor, Staff Sgt. Dru Niemierowicz, Staff Sgt. Zachary Hudson and Sgt. Kyle Chase. (Staff Sgt. Olivia Guerrero, 5th SFAB Public Affairs)

