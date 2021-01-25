Cabins at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Cabins available for rent are shown Jan. 7, 2021, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area and is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR). This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.



The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.



DFMWR Recreational Specialist Alex Karis said all the cabins at the campground are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities. He also provided the following information about cabin rental rates:



* duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $80 a night; general public, $90.



* one-bedroom cabins with a loft — military or DOD employee rate, $85 a night; general public, $95.



* lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $95 a night; general public, $120.



* east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $110 a night; general public, $135.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.