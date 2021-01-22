Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    American Council on Education Completes Review of CIWT’s CTN and IT Courses

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors

    Photo By Seaman Neo Greene | 201124-N-KJ380-1038 PENSACOLA, Fla. (November 24, 2020)- Sailors attending courses at...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Story by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The American Council on Education (ACE) completed its virtual review of four courses of instruction offered by the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) that directly support cryptologic technician (networks) (CTN), information systems technician (IT) and the Joint Cyber Mission Force defensive and offensive cyberspace operations readiness, Jan. 22.

    The courses included: Joint Cyber Analysis, Intermediate Cyber Core, Discovery and Counter Infiltration and Cyber Threat Emulation.

    “Information warfare readiness starts with CIWT and the ACE review of our courses and curriculum development help bridge the gap between our Sailors’ professional military and civilian postsecondary education, making sure our Sailors are the asymmetric advantage necessary for our Navy to prevail in an age of Great Power Competition,” shared Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT. “ACE reviews are also critical in providing feedback on where we can improve our curriculum, ensuring the educational resources we offer help to keep us the best trained and finest educated Naval force in the world.”

    The ACE review was conducted to ensure Navy curriculum was current and provided a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process. Their review included an examination of each course curriculum as well as interviews with CTN and IT subject matter experts.

    The virtual review was conducted in accordance with the instruction for the continuous evaluation of Navy training courses and professional experiences for civilian academic credit for inclusion on the Navy College Program and the Joint Services Transcript (JST).

    ACE recommends equivalent college credits for members of the armed forces for certain types of military training and service experiences, based on high quality standards of practice. They provide a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process.

    Each of the eligible courses taught within the CIWT domain receives an ACE evaluation every 10 years at a minimum.

    "It's very important for our Sailors' education growth," said Denise Myers from CIWT’s learning standards office. "It encourages them to move forward in their academic career. The skills and training our Sailors receive will translate well to the outside world."

    With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

    For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 07:27
    Story ID: 387464
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Council on Education Completes Review of CIWT’s CTN and IT Courses, by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT