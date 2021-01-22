American Council on Education Completes Review of CIWT’s CTN and IT Courses

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The American Council on Education (ACE) completed its virtual review of four courses of instruction offered by the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) that directly support cryptologic technician (networks) (CTN), information systems technician (IT) and the Joint Cyber Mission Force defensive and offensive cyberspace operations readiness, Jan. 22.



The courses included: Joint Cyber Analysis, Intermediate Cyber Core, Discovery and Counter Infiltration and Cyber Threat Emulation.



“Information warfare readiness starts with CIWT and the ACE review of our courses and curriculum development help bridge the gap between our Sailors’ professional military and civilian postsecondary education, making sure our Sailors are the asymmetric advantage necessary for our Navy to prevail in an age of Great Power Competition,” shared Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT. “ACE reviews are also critical in providing feedback on where we can improve our curriculum, ensuring the educational resources we offer help to keep us the best trained and finest educated Naval force in the world.”



The ACE review was conducted to ensure Navy curriculum was current and provided a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process. Their review included an examination of each course curriculum as well as interviews with CTN and IT subject matter experts.



The virtual review was conducted in accordance with the instruction for the continuous evaluation of Navy training courses and professional experiences for civilian academic credit for inclusion on the Navy College Program and the Joint Services Transcript (JST).



ACE recommends equivalent college credits for members of the armed forces for certain types of military training and service experiences, based on high quality standards of practice. They provide a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process.



Each of the eligible courses taught within the CIWT domain receives an ACE evaluation every 10 years at a minimum.



"It's very important for our Sailors' education growth," said Denise Myers from CIWT’s learning standards office. "It encourages them to move forward in their academic career. The skills and training our Sailors receive will translate well to the outside world."



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



