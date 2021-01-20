Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virgin Islands National Guard Soldier renders medical care in Washington, D.C.

    U.S. Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt, 1st Battalion, 114th Aviation Regiment, Virgin Islands National Guard

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Story by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    A member of the Virgin Islands Army National Guard provided immediate medical care to an injured skateboarder while performing security duties in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    U.S. Army Pfc. Salim Shulterbrandt, with the Virgin Islands Army Guard’s Detachment 1, Company D, 1-114th Aviation, rendered aid after the skateboarder lost control while negotiating a hill near Washington's Georgetown Waterfront Park.

    "I just wanted to make sure that he was okay," said Shulterbrandt, adding that he used wipes and bandages from a medical kit to stop the bleeding sustained by the skateboarder.

    "I know it wasn't much, but at least it could provide him enough care to get him to the hospital," said Shulterbrandt.

    U.S. Army Maj. Kelwin Ford, secretary for the general staff of the District of Columbia National Guard, witnessed Shulterbrandt’s quick reaction.

    “Having been a police officer, I was pleased to see how quickly they all responded," he said. “I’m glad that they stepped up and took the lead on that. The gentleman was happy with the care he received.”

    Others agreed.

    "He is one of the most junior members in the organization, yet he was able to respond as a seasoned veteran distinctively,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Clayton Sutton, commander of the Virgin Islands National Guard team on duty in Washington. “It speaks volumes of the discipline of this young soldier and tells me that the future of this military is bright."

    Approximately 130 Virgin Islands Guard members traveled to Washington to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard has been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions to support federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration.

