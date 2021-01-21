The National Guard: Our whole soul is in this

Courtesy Photo | Officer Kevin Valentine, Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and his son,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Officer Kevin Valentine, Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, and his son, Sgt. Kevin Valentine, public affairs specialist, District of Columbia Army National Guard, pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 7, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Coda Doyle) see less | View Image Page

Two days before the 59th Presidential Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, I entered into the public affairs suite in the basement of the District of Columbia National Guard Armory. Just outside of the door I heard a young private first class from the Tennessee National Guard on the phone with his child.



“I’m sorry I can’t be there,” he said. “But I wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I’ll be back home soon. I love you.”



Troops being called away from their families is a part of the job that is readily embraced by service members albeit with great difficulty.



The National Guard’s call, as a reserve force, is different in that Guardsmen lead both civilian and service member lives. Guardsmen maintain fulltime-nonmilitary employment, have the benefit of leading relatively normal lives with their families and generally are able to build completely civilian lives for themselves – until they receive the call to duty.



Twenty-five thousand Guardsmen received that call this year to support the peaceful transition of power from one president to another during one of the most challenging times the nation has faced. Guardsmen were called to protect the Capitol where the newly sworn-in president would address the nation for the first time.



In his speech, President Biden said, “In another January in Washington, on New Year's Day 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the President said, "If my name ever goes down into history it will be for this act and my whole soul is in it." My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this….”



When Biden said, “…my whole soul is in this…” in reference to uniting the nation, I immediately thought of the private first class, a young father, who didn’t say the words, but demonstrated with his actions that his whole soul is indeed in this – as are the souls of tens of thousands of other Guardsmen, their families, their employers and a community grateful for their service.



One can’t well put one’s soul into something by oneself – it takes partnership and support of a common goal.



The Family

Family support is a part of the equation that equals one’s whole soul. I come from a family of service members. My father, an Army Veteran, has found service after service as a police officer with the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.



My father, who is a part of a civil disturbance unit, was one of MPD officers who were initially called to clear the Capitol of rioters. When I learned that the Capitol was cleared, I Facetimed him to check in on how he was doing. He was in the rotunda of the Capitol. Seeing him there with riot gear on was complicated, to say the least, but what made it even more complicated was when in the middle of our conversation he had to drop the call.



He’d made the mistake of rubbing his eyes. This re-activated the effects of the bear spray that the rioters used against him and his unit.



“Son, I’ve got to call you back,” he said. He dropped the call and flushed his eyes with water.



A couple of days later, while I was doing my rounds at the Capitol with my unit, I heard someone call out, “Junior!” It was my dad. We were both supporting the mission of protecting the Capitol and the peaceful transition of power – my father as an officer with MPD and me as public affairs noncommissioned officer with the D.C. Army National Guard.



We captured the moment with a photo in front of the Capitol.



My father, and others in his unit, were later exposed to the Coronavirus and ended up not being able to support the inauguration on the actual day as they had to quarantine, but his and my whole souls were in it.



I was raised that way, and I imagine the child of the private first class is being raised in a similar vein.



The Employer

Employer’s support is integral to allowing one to put one’s whole soul into the service to the nation.



On Jan. 6, I requested an alternative shift from my full-time employer, Broadleaf, Inc. providing support to Navy Program Office 205 and Navy Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services, in order to respond to the call of the D.C. National Guard. My government lead, Danielle Nicholson, immediately approved it and offered her support for however long the orders were to last.



Another one of my government leads and work mom, Jane Tyson, announced in a virtual meeting with a couple dozen attendees, “Whenever you meet with Kevin, make sure to use the video chat,” she said. “We all need to be able to see him and look at his eyes to make sure he’s getting enough rest.”



I received countless phone calls and emails of thanks and support for the work of the National Guard. I experienced what it means for an organization’s whole soul to be behind supporting the work of service members.



The Community

The National Guard received an outpouring of support from the community during this latest mission when all 54 National Guard units were activated. This support was most often expressed through food. I don’t know that any Soldier or Airman has ever been fed so well outside of the mission to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



So many people and organizations donated food that at any given time, the drill floor of the D.C. Armory was filled with Soldiers and Airmen eating donated food from the USO, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, We the Pizza, or any number of other restaurants. It was difficult to keep up with them all.



Guardsmen were even fed by members of Congress and the Senate. It’s not often that elected officials buy food and hand-deliver it to service members.



Signs were left at traffic control points welcoming the National Guard to D.C. and thanking Guardsmen for showing up.



Despite times of great difficulty, during this solemn mission, we were able to capture a glimpse of what it looks like for a nation to have her whole soul in this.



I can’t speak for all Guardsmen, but I think many others might agree that we’ve never been prouder to be Guardsmen than during this mission. We were called to protect the Capitol and ensure a peaceful transition of power when both were under greater threat than any other modern inauguration.



I can’t speak for all Guardsmen, but I think many others might agree that we’ve never been more thankful for the support and understanding of family, employers and a grateful community who all worked together to allow us to put our whole souls into this mission.



Thanks.