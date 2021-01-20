Command team hosts All-Call for Mighty Eighth/J-GSOC Airmen

Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Melvina A. Smith, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Master Sgt. Melvina A. Smith, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, came together at Barksdale Air Force Base to host an all-call and to recognize Global Thunder 21 superior performers, Jan. 20, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina A. Smith, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, came together at Barksdale Air Force Base to host an all-call and to recognize Global Thunder 21 superior performers.



This meeting was also an opportunity for leadership to engage with Airmen on topics such as culture, diversity and inclusion, the new COVID-19 vaccine, and social media.



“With such a broad and diverse force, it is paramount that leaders at all levels foster and encourage a culture of inclusion and understanding,” said Weatherington.



The general expressed his commitment to promoting an environment free from personal, social, and institutional barriers.



Weatherington also encouraged Airmen to speak up if they find something offensive in the work center or if there are certain things that they believe do not forge a shared culture of dignity, respect and excellence.



“We’re not perfect, but we’re going to continue to take care of things and set the right environment and right culture,” Weatherington said. “I think we’ve done a spectacular job so far, so thank you all for your continued efforts.”



On the topic of COVID-19, leadership stated that DoD personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, taking the vaccine is currently voluntary.



Chief Smith shared her own personal experience with receiving the vaccine and encouraged members to take all the facts into consideration before making the choice.



“Educate yourself so you can make the best decision for you and your family members,” Smith explained.



Chief Smith concluded her brief with an important message regarding social media and urged Airmen to remain professional whether on or off-duty. She emphasized the importance of being apolitical when it comes to sharing thoughts and opinions online.



“We all raised our hand for the oath to support the constitution, and that’s what we should do every single day,” Smith said.