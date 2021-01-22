'Wear, Wait, Wash' - Traveling art display will make a stop at NMCCL

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina | Local artist Edith Graves paints a mural which has traveled to different businesses...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina | Local artist Edith Graves paints a mural which has traveled to different businesses within Onslow County since its completion in November 2020. The mural is a partnership between the Onslow County Health Department and Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts and features the "3W's campaign-Wear, Wait and Wash." The mural was designed to help strengthen COVID-19 safety measures within the community. The mural will visit Naval Medical Camp Lejeune and will stay be on display on the Quarterdeck for several weeks for staff and beneficiaries. see less | View Image Page

A mural which has traveled throughout Onslow County will soon be stopping at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. On January 28, 2021, this traveling mural will arrive at NMCCL for display. The mural, painted by local artist Edith Graves, is designed to help strengthen COVID-19 safety measures within the community. The mural is a product of the partnership between the Onslow County Health Department and the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts and features the “3W’s campaign- Wear, Wait and Wash.”



Noah White, Executive Director for the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts, states “The health department contacted us to ask for assistance on how to develop a mural, and I chose Edith because of her talent and the style of her work.” The purpose of the mural is to refresh stagnant messaging. Needing the new message to be bold, White believed Graves was the perfect artist for the project. “Her work is dynamic and catches the viewer’s attention quickly.”



Graves, who is a retired Visual Arts teacher for Onslow County Schools and an active volunteer artist with the arts council, chose the theme: “Wear, Wait and Wash.” She felt the imagery of the mural should bring a new dimension to the message.



“Hearing the same thing over and over again can become stagnant, but if people see things, it would help to focus attention and remember the message,” said Graves.



The mural, which took Graves approximately three weeks to complete, was finished in early November and features three large panels. Since then, the mural has been featured in the community at different locations, such as Onslow Memorial Hospital and Onslow County Health Department and will soon make its way to Naval Medical.



The mural features some subliminal messaging. According to Graves, the red, white and blue lettering at the bottom of the mural symbolizes patriotism. “I wanted to make sure that the message is about the importance of wearing a mask and doing things such as distancing and washing hands,” explained Graves. “It isn’t about taking anything away from anybody; it’s just about taking care of the community and doing our part.”



Graves focused her efforts on a theme of family and friends. She used members of the actual community as models in order to bring a sense of warmth and diversity to the paintings.



“I want people to be healthy, I want people to be able to get through this,” said Graves. “The more we do to help curb this thing, the faster we can get on with living our lives normally.”



The mural is an opportunity to engage and interact with the community. The Onslow County Health Department, according to Graves, encourages pictures and tagging on social media sites, using hashtags: #StayStrongNC, #COVID19NC, and #MaskUpOnslow.



“The council is proud to work with our community to enhance the arts for Onslow County,” stated White. “I am so thrilled that the mural is making the rounds in our community, and I am especially thrilled that our military family will be able to enjoy a touch of art that not only beautifies, but educates during these trying times.”



For Graves, the idea of the mural being in the military community is especially important.



“As a spouse of a veteran and teacher within a military community it is important to bring the community on base,” she said. “The base and community coexist, they are interdependent and they support each other. I am honored to be part of this partnership; connecting with the community through art is important to me.”



The mural will stay on the NMCCL Quarterdeck for several weeks for staff and beneficiaries to visit.