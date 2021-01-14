Anywhere, Anytime, II MEB conducts Initial Response Team Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres | A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take off during an Initial Response Team (IRT) fly-away drill on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021. An IRT with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade (2nd MEB)took off from Camp Lejeune to Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue to simulate a forward theater deployment to establish a command and control communication node for 2nd MEB. 2nd MEB’s training and education creates a deployable force prepared to move on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade completed an Initial Response Team exercise, taking place on Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021.

The Initial Response Team exercise simulated a forward theater deployment to establish a command and control communication node for 2nd MEB with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263.

“We conducted an Initial Response Team fly away drill that consisted of Marines from core functional areas within the MEB,” said Maj. Jay Montgomery, G-3 future operations planner, 2nd MEB. “The team was given 24 to 96 hours to prepare for a simulated forward deployment and establish a command and control center.”

As 2nd MEB executed the exercise, they were air lifted to Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue and immediately began set up of their control center. This quick execution not only demonstrates the mobility and flexibility of the MEB, but also ensures proficiency of the Marines involved.

“From the moment we had boots on the ground we were able to set up communications for our staff within 20 minutes,” said Gunnery Sgt. Scott Brown, a network chief with 2nd MEB. “Being that fast to establish communications is essential to being able to enable and control units, anywhere at any given time.”

Being able to establish a command and control station on a short notice is one of the requirements for 2nd MEB’s goal of staying a force in readiness and projecting forward to prepare for an eventual II MEF deployment.

“One of the missions for MEB is to be rapidly deployable; deployments and drills like this help us rehearse the establishment of command and control,” said Col. Garrett Benson, assistant chief of staff, G-3 operations, 2nd MEB. “The Initial Response Team was a way of maintaining 2nd MEB’s proficiency in rapid deployment and getting out the door completely ready to go both administratively and medically.”

Benson said the drill showcased MEB’s ability to be anywhere, anytime.

“The purpose of the exercise was to ensure we are ready at a moment’s notice in Europe, Africa or anywhere else in the world,” said Benson. “This training event was a success and it validated our ability to deploy on a short notice, furthered our capacity to incorporate aviation assets into our movement and reinforce our relationship with II Marine Expeditionary Force staff as we look to execute these exercises like these in the future.”