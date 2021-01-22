Diversity and inclusion are focus of First Army LPD

At a base in Germany, a man called the Military Police to report unauthorized parking in a senior officer’s space. His basis for the report, he said, was that he had never before seen a Black female Colonel, and she must be parking in the space without authorization.



This was the experience of now-Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, who currently serves as Provost Marshal General of the Army and commanding general of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division. Martin used such experiences to bring a personal touch to a leader professional development session, or LPD, that centered on diversity and inclusion.



Although she related the parking story, Martin said the focus was not on looking to the past, but on forging a better future through the Army’s current focus on the issue.



“I am really encouraged by what the Army is doing right now in its efforts to educate and talk about diversity and inclusion,” Martin said as she outlined the Army’s efforts to focus on including diverse viewpoints in decision-making.



“I have never seen this level of dedication to an effort,” said Martin. “Our Army diversity council meets twice a month and is chaired by either the Vice or the Chief,” she said. “The Sergeant Major of the Army is out doing listening sessions. That is the level of focus we enjoy on these efforts.”



Martin said she sees the Army’s commitment to increasing diversity in all ranks in such strategies as eliminating race or gender information from promotion packets. She observed that Congress is also renaming Army bases currently memorializing Confederate Generals.



Additionally, The Army is conducting behavioral science surveys that aim to get at the reasons behind prejudicial thinking. Martin noted that while race seems to be a nonfactor at military trial adjudications, there are a disproportionate percentage of minorities who are charged with or investigated for wrongdoing – such as when Martin had the MPs called on her.



“We want to find out why people are more likely to call law enforcement in response to a person of color,” she said.



While senior leaders are making efforts, Martin emphasized that each person has a role in promoting diversity and inclusion.



“We must recognize every teammate and their inherent value as a person. Everyone is worthy of an equal opportunity to succeed,” she said.

“Achieving equality requires a sustained effort, and the responsibility belongs to each one of us.”



Martin also noted the difference between diversity and inclusion.



“Diversity is the what, inclusion is the how,” she explained. “Inclusion is a behavior. I can have a diverse office with males, females, different ethnicities, and every characteristic. But I am only inclusive if I engage and I enable an environment that is encompassing, and includes and values everyone.”



Martin called equality critical to total force readiness. She called on everyone to be vigilant in their fight against bigotry.



“We must acknowledge, confront, and destroy racism and discrimination,” she said. “These evils have no place in our values-based organization and cannot be given refuge in our hearts and minds.”

