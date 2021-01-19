Forum encourages conversation

Every two months, commanders and senior enlisted leaders from battalion level and above units across the installation get together for the Commanding General’s Stewardship of the Army Profession forum.



This month, the intent for the forum was to conduct a professional dialogue focused on the main ideas in the book, “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo, and the Army People Strategy Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annex.



During his introductory remarks, Brig. Gen. Milford H. “Beags” Beagle Jr., Fort Jackson commander, shared a slide with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., which read “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”



He pointed out that the key part of the quote is that we don’t communicate. “We cannot, as leaders, back away from any of these conversations,” Beagle said.



Beagle also encouraged those in attendance to speak freely if they felt compelled to speak. He said that the purpose for choosing this particular book was about sharing a perspective and the point of getting together is to “educate ourselves about how to communicate.”



He also asked the question of attendees, are you really empathetic?

“It’s a lot of hard work to fully get there…and see clearly from their perspective, my biases set aside, opinions and everything else,” he said.



Following Beagle, Mike Ryan, with the Army Training Center’s G5 office, began the forum by sharing a quote from Gen. Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, “There is no place in our armed forces for

manifestations or symbols of racism, bias or discrimination.”



Ryan also shared information regarding horizontal and vertical diversity within our armed forces, pointing out that while African-Americans and women are highly visible in the military, they are almost invisible at the top. Ryan also shared demographics of Fort Jackson from battalion commanders down to drill sergeants.



Questions were posed to the group such as, what is your definition of racism and how can Fort Jackson become a model diversity, equity and inclusion organization for our Army?



Ryan concluded by asking the group, What is your number one takeaway from the readings?



The next Commanding General’s Stewardship of the Army Profession Forum will be March 16 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the NCO Club and will cover the book “Tribe, On Homecoming and Belonging” by Sebastian Junger.

