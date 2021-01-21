NAVFAC Southeast awards contract for SOF facility at NAS Key West

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded $16.2 million firm-fixed-price task order, Jan. 15, to EG Designbuild, LLC (small business) from Germantown, Maryland, for a Special Operation Forces (SOF) Watercraft Maintenance Facility at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida.



The new maintenance facility will directly support the U.S. Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School, a tenant command of NAS Key West since 1965.



“This contract demonstrates the great collaboration between the Navy and Army for supporting military training at NAS Key West,” said NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney. “One of our core missions is to support warfighters, and NAVFAC’s expertise in these construction projects is key in enabling us to accomplish that mission.”



The work to be performed includes the construction of a new maintenance facility for the repair of SOF hard-hulled and soft-hulled watercraft, including electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection utilities.



The contract includes demolition of the existing bunker, KW-800, which is currently used as a climate-controlled exercise facility. It also includes construction of a new vehicular entrance ramp and exit ramp to the maintenance facility. The options, if exercised, provide for a hard hull shop, vehicular ramp and overhead cooling door, and furniture, fixtures, and equipment.



The contract will also allow for modifications to the existing storm water permit to address the new construction.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.



Work will be performed in Key West, Florida, and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

