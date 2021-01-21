CCAD welcomes new sergeant major to depot

Photo By Ervey Martinez | (Left) SGM William M. Peden accepts the Corpus Christi Army Depot Flag from (middle)...... read more read more Photo By Ervey Martinez | (Left) SGM William M. Peden accepts the Corpus Christi Army Depot Flag from (middle) COL Joseph H. Parker and assumes responsibility for the depot in a virtual Assumption of Responsiblility ceremony on January 5, 2021, as (right) SGT Jackie N. Hernandez waits to collect the flag. see less | View Image Page

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Army Sgt. Maj. William M. Peden assumed responsibility as sergeant major of the Corpus Christi Army Depot during a virtual assumption-of-responsibility ceremony Jan. 5.



Peden’s previous assignment was command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Priority Air Transport Command at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; he hails from Prattville, Alabama.



Col. Joseph H. Parker, CCAD commander, welcomed virtual viewers and Peden’s parents, Hubert and Eleanor Peden, to the traditional - by 2021 standards - ceremony.



U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. K. Todd Royar and a number of active and retired officers and senior noncommissioned officers also viewed from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



The ceremony symbolized the commitment of a noncommissioned officer to uphold the mantle of responsibility to train and teach members of the depot while ensuring Army ethics are upheld and to assist the chain of command in caring for all depot employees.



“We, CCAD, are getting a great sergeant major. We really appreciate everything you're going to do. And we need you to do the things that only you as a sergeant major can do.” said Parker.



Throughout his career, Peden has learned to motivate and lead Soldiers in crisis situations. It’s with this frame of reference he approaches his new mission to advise the depot commander on military matters from a unique perspective. The trust between each other builds a successful team.



AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove noted that he had crossed paths with Peden throughout his career and welcomed him on board. “It’s good to have you on board, sergeant major; 2021 is starting off good!” said Dove.



Peden comes to CCAD with an understanding of team work and professionalism, as his career has been centered on aviation mechanics and repair. Most importantly, he said he is honored to have been chosen for his current assignment.



Peden thanked CCAD and Army leadership for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the winning CCAD team. He acknowledged his family for their support over the years. “CCAD is known in aviation as where the warfighter’s trust is made possible and I’m ready to get to work.”



“We have high hopes and high expectations for Sgt. Maj. Peden. When you see him out on the floor, introduce yourself. We are very grateful to welcome him to our team,” said Parker.