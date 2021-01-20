NCNG Supports Communication During the 59th Presidential Election

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Airmen from across North Carolina join forces to set up a satellite as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Airmen from across North Carolina join forces to set up a satellite as part of the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISCC) in Washington, D.C., from January 13 through to the January 20, 2021 Presidential Inauguration. The JISSC team, which is routinely requested for inaugurations, includes 10 service members, nine Army and one Air Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Chelsea Beale) see less | View Image Page

The North Carolina National Guard deployed nine Soldiers and one Airman from across the state to set up and maintain a Joint Incident Site Communications Capability (JISSC) team supporting the Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C.



The JISSC team, which is routinely requested for inaugurations, establishes a commercial network for the local tactical operation centers. The network improved Internet and communications and radio interoperability for multiple agencies and various radio types and frequencies.



Setting up the week before the inauguration, the team plans on being activated until the day after the ceremony. According to Capt. Chelsea Beale, a tactical communications officer assigned to the 105th Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, this is the first time these Soldiers and Airmen have been activated together.



"When we have opportunities to come out and use this equipment, we try to pull different personnel from the state not only to allow them to see a different kind of mission and to get the opportunity to work on state active duty, but also to push that knowledge out so if something like this happens again we're able to pull from different units," Beale said.



Their missions have included simple rapid tactical communications in the field and the more complex presidential inauguration missions. Although this was their first mission together, they can still quickly set up their equipment, including antennae. On a typical tactical mission, the JISSC team could be ready to provide communications within one to two hours. During more unique missions, such as the presidential inauguration during the COVID-19 era, having communications ready could take longer.



"Because all these units are coming from all across the nation, they are inhabiting areas where they don't have communications laid out," said Beale. "Our goal is that as soon as the commander gets on ground, they have access to all the platforms that they need."



The NCNG has deployed over 300 Soldiers and Airmen to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration: A security force of 300 personnel, about 10 members from the 42nd Civil Support Team, and Capt. Beal's 10-person JISCC.



At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the Presidential Inauguration.