    Photo Essay: January 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers operate a military truck on the cantonment area Jan. 14, 2021, during

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers operated military vehicles Jan. 14, 2021, during training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.

    This work, Photo Essay: January 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

