Submarine Force Veteran Earns Meritorious Civilian Service Medal

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Steve Mack, Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) chief of staff, right, awards Kevin Searls, SUBLANT arctic operations advisor, the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal during a retirement ceremony for his 44 years of dedicated service, Jan. 12, 2021. The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the third highest Navy civilian award and is presented to employees in the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ivana Campbell)

A Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) civilian employee received the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Jan. 12.



Kevin Searls, SUBLANT’s arctic operations advisor, received the award during a retirement ceremony for his 44 years of exceptional dedication and devotion to duty, both on active duty and as a civilian.



From his first Submarine, USS Sargo (SSN 583), to his selection for commissioning, and through his retirement, Searls served the nation with distinction for 25 years. He began working as a civilian employee at the Arctic Submarine Laboratory in June 2010, and continued to serve as a technical expert, instructor and operator for the Submarine Forces’ Arctic operations.



“I am amazed at the amount of hard work and dedication Kevin has given to the Submarine Force and our nation,” said Don Hoffer, executive director, Submarine Forces. “For many of his fellow Sailors and coworkers, Searls was not only a committed professional, but a positive role model. I believe this award is more than well-deserved, and I wish him luck in all of his future endeavors.”



As a certified ice pilot, Searls trained 22 submarines for operations in the Arctic region, safely transiting the Arctic and surrounding areas numerous times and providing counsel to submarine commanding officers. Searls also assisted in the planning, organization and coordination of several Navy Ice Exercises (ICEX).



“The mark Kevin left on the Submarine Force is seen all around the organization,” said Howard Reese, director, Arctic Submarine Laboratory. “He went full speed all the way until the end, and will be greatly missed.”



After reflecting over his career, Searls stated he is ready to pursue new hobbies and will miss his friends and coworkers.



“The one thing I loved most about my job was the wonderful people that I have met and worked with over the years,” said Searls. “It has been a wonderful and exciting experience, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of my life has in store for me.”



The Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the third highest Navy civilian award and is presented to employees in the Department of the Navy for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or Marine Corps.



