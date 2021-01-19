AMC recognizes safety achievements

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – With depots, arsenals and ammunition plants, Army Materiel Command augments federal regulations with unique rules to ensure workforce safety.



One way to recognize those who keep the workforce safe is the AMC Safety Awards. Dr. Ray Baker, AMC safety manager, said leadership support and individual participation are key to the success of the AMC Safety and Occupational Health Program. He said recognizing and rewarding positive behavior is vital in the administration of any program, especially a safety program.



“We are governed by rules and regulations, but we try to make sure those people who go the extra mile are recognized,” Baker said. “It takes effort, dedication and people knowing the rules and how to manage those rules.”



He said the efforts of the Safety and Occupational Health community throughout the AMC enterprise contributes greatly to protecting the current and future force. Over the past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, Baker said the organic industrial base had to ramp up their safety programs.



For Sean Carter, the 596 Transportation Brigade Safety Manager, changes included adjusting to teleworking and mitigating risks for the brigade and its contractor partners.



“You still have to get the job done, even when COVID-19 calls,” Carter said. “It was a matter of protecting our workforce. We worked through the tweaks and twists thrown by COVID, but we got the mission accomplished.”



Carter received the Individual Award for Excellence in Safety – Senior Department of the Army Civilian for fiscal year 2020. Before serving as a Department of the Army Civilian, he worked as an Air Force civilian for more than 13 years.



“To have only been here two years and to be put in for the award, I was surprised,” Carter said. “When I was chosen for the award, it was an even bigger surprise.”



The AMC Safety Awards coincide with the Army-wide awards. The Tank-automotive and Armaments Command team received the most recognitions, winning at the two-star and brigade levels, with Red River Army Depot winning the Industrial Operations Safety Award.



AMC's Safety Award recipients will compete in the Army-level competition. The full list of fiscal year 2020 award winners are:



• Exceptional Organization Safety Award – 2 Star Commands: Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



• Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Brigade Level: Watervliet Arsenal.



• Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Battalion Level: Army Field Support Battalion Joint Base Lewis McChord, Army Sustainment Command.



• Exceptional Organization Safety Award – Garrison: U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Drum, New York, Installation Management Command.



• Industrial Operations Safety Award – Red River Army Depot, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



• Excellence in Explosives Safety Award – Army Field Support Battalion Campbell, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Army Sustainment Command.



• Individual Award for Excellence in Safety – Noncommissioned Officer: Sgt. Raul Vega, 1184th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.



• Individual Award for Excellence in Safety – Commissioned Officer: Cpt. Tyler Cline, 839th Transportation Battalion, Leghorn Army Depot, Italy, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.



• Individual Award for Excellence in Safety – Junior Department of the Army Civilian: Paul Queary, Fort Drum, New York, Installation Management Command.



• Individual Award for Excellence in Safety – Senior Department of the Army Civilian: Sean Carter, 596th Transportation, Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.

