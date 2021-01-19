Behind the Uniform: Spc. Gregory Vilchez

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders | Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders | Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, poses for a photo at a vaccine clinic Jan. 14, 2021 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md. Maryland Guard members are supporting the COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders) see less | View Image Page

“I always wanted to be a doctor but medical degrees are expensive, so, I decided to go a different route to help people,” said U.S. Army Spc. Gregory Vilchez, a healthcare specialist assigned to the 104th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard. “I’m now a member of the Maryland National Guard and have been activated to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines.”



Vilchez serves as a medic with the MDNG mobile vaccination support team. The MVST is designed to provide vaccine clinic support by administering vaccines as well as providing logistical support. Originally from the Dominican Republic, he has been a resident of Maryland since 2008 and a member of the Maryland National Guard since 2014.



“I joined the guard because it gave me an opportunity to help my local community, knowing that I'm going to be serving my fellow Marylander’s is very important to me,” stated Vilchez. “It’s important for us to be activated because we have the training and capabilities to support our state. By us being here, we ensure the vaccination sites are not overwhelmed with patients and the distribution process runs good.”



In addition to being a member of the MDNG, Vilchez also serves as a patrol officer with the Baltimore City Police Department. According to Vilchez, he understands the risk his fellow first responders face because he faces the same challenges. He has contact with residents potentially positive with COVID-19, which places him in a high-risk category. However, Vilchez never turns away from a challenge.



“When I found out that we were going to issue the vaccination I was ready to assist,” said Vilchez. “First responders are the first ones in contact with the general population. Being able to help protect my fellow police officers and first responders is very special. It’s important for them to be protected and safe.”



Vilchez prides himself on being able to help his colleagues during this pandemic, but most importantly, as being a good role model for his children.



“Serving is important to me because it allows me the opportunity to better myself. Ever since I joined the MDNG I have strived in everything I do,” expressed Vilchez. “The sheer value of the discipline that is instilled in me is great. It's like everything clicked after joining. I want to say that it was because of the MDNG I was able to get a better career. Everything fell in place and gave me focus.”



Vilchez along with the other members of the MDNG in partnership with the Maryland Health Department have already issued hundreds of vaccines. MDNG will continue to support the vaccine distribution efforts throughout the state of Maryland as long as necessary.