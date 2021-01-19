The American Forces Network (AFN) is giving Sailors and Marines afloat around the world what they’ve been asking for: two TV sports services instead of one.



“I’m very excited to announce we have the satellite band-width and equipment to give military viewers aboard U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels two 24-7 sports services on Jan. 30: AFN|sports and AFN|sports2,” said the Director of the AFN Broadcast Center, Mike Drumheller. “For years Sailors and Marines have asked us to give them the same two AFN sports services they were watching while they were on shore duty in places like Japan and Italy. Now they have it!”



AFN provides viewers with two different AFN services: the eight channel Direct-to-Home service and the soon-to-be four channel DTS service. Most service members and their families serving ashore in countries with major troop concentrations, such as Germany, Japan, Korea, Italy and Afghanistan, receive the eight-channel service. Service members serving afloat, as well as some serving ashore in other more remote parts of world receive DTS. The service that a viewer receives depends largely on the location, reach and allotted bandwidth of whichever satellite is overhead, and, in the case of ships, how much bandwidth the vessel has allotted for AFN services.



The AFN DTS service is available on three satellites, Intelsat 35e, NSS-9, and NSS-12 for the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean Regions. DTS viewers don’t need to make any equipment modifications or change decoder settings to receive AFN|sports2, however, AFN7500HD decoder owners must perform a factory reset. The factory reset procedure and all decoder settings guides are posted at myafn.net, under the “troubleshooting help” link on the main page. Viewers with set up or reception questions may also call or email the 24/7 AFN Help Desk at U.S. commercial (951)-413-2339, DSN 312-348-1339, or email sathelpdma@mail.mil.



The addition of the fourth DTS service does not impact viewers receiving AFN via the Direct-to-Home service.

