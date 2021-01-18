Task Force Illini Soldiers use MLK Day to have difficult conversations

LVIV, Ukraine – Soldiers of Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, observe Martin Luther King (MLK) Junior Day by discussing the impact of racial inequality, what MLK’s teachings mean to them, and how we can all overcome racial bias.

“This holiday is one of the few days throughout the calendar year celebrated by African-Americans and people of color,” said 1st Lt. Makiya Turner of Decatur, Illinois. “I am proud to be an African-American and to celebrate many great pioneers in history like MLK. Each year, I look forward to honoring such a noble man who impacted history tremendously. I usually spend MLK day waking up early to march downtown with family and friends. Following the MLK march is a ceremony honoring him and celebrating his memory. For as long as I can remember, I have proudly celebrated this special day.”

Chaplain (Maj.) Vincent Lambert of Chicago, Illinois, remembers a time before MLK Day was recognized as an official holiday.

“It is great that it is a national holiday so that we can remember that MLK sacrificed his life to ensure equal rights for all. MLK Day is a day for each of us to look internally to see where we are personally in terms of how we relate to one another. This is especially true during this time when racial issues are at the forefront of our nation. This day presents an opportunity to have conversations, and to give and receive greater understanding about the complex issues we face,” said Lambert.

Capt. Nathan Brinkman, of Marina, California, is one half of a biracial marriage. His wife, Denisha, is an African-American serving on active duty in the Air Force.

“We honor MLK because of his tenacity in pursuing equality for all. For bringing to light the hardships and obstacles faced by minorities. To force those otherwise unaware to look at their life, reflect on their predisposed beliefs, and work to make a difference through their mindset and through inclusion of all peoples regardless of race,” said Brinkman. “Everyone can be an asset to any team, and diversity can play a key role in providing skill sets from people of all walks of life. Perspective is everything and we, as a force, must ensure we capitalize on all benefits that come with having individuals serving from all different backgrounds.”

Lambert said he is sometimes affected by the unsavory cultural narrative.

“In some cases, African-Americans can be categorized in a certain way, even before being given an opportunity to contribute,” said Lambert. “Over the years I have learned to continue to press forward and to stay focused on the things that I can control and be the best version of me possible. At the end of the day, that is what I am responsible for. I cannot allow someone else’s issues to become my issues.”

Turner said the key to embracing those who are different is being open-minded and willing to learn.

“As an African-American female officer in the United States Army, I have been viewed as incompetent, less than, and unqualified all because of my race and gender. Throughout my military career I have worked twice as hard as my counterparts to prove I deserve my position and rank that I currently hold,” said Turner, “We need to do better because we as a people are constantly evolving, and we cannot treat people as our ancestors did.”

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

