Repeat for Marine of the Year 2020

Corporal Noah Avila, S-6 communications, checks identification of a contractor entering the back gate of MCLB Barstow, Jan. 13. Avila was performing duty as Special Augmentation Force. Avila was named Marine of the Year for 2020, a repeat honor for him as he was also Marine of the Year for 2019.

Corporal Noah Avila has a habit of being the best, as demonstrated by his capturing Marine of the Year for 2020, following his choice for the same honor in 2019.



Avila was chosen from a field of stellar Marines as best typifying the ideals and spirit of the Corps by the selection board at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California.



The S-6, data systems administrator arrived in Barstow May 2019 after attending Military Occupational Specialty training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, 29 Palms, California.



The choice of his MOS was a natural for Avila.



“I had designed websites for charitable organizations starting in 8th grade, especially for Massachusetts Project 351,” he explained. “I’ve been with them ever since. I’m also on their leadership team. Project 351 is deeply devoted to the power of youth leadership amplifying principles of community, volunteerism, unity and gratitude.”



Avila received a meritorious promotion to corporal in June 2019, shortly after arriving aboard base.



Meritorious promotions are given once a Marine has shown they are capable of upholding the requirements of the next rank. Meritorious promotions occur prior to the standard time requirements for promotions (earlier than typical) which make them special.



Avila’s volunteer work extends to his active duty life as well.



“I also work with charities in Barstow helping to feed the homeless,” he said. “I’m the president of the Single Marine Program at MCLB, which gives me the opportunity to advocate the needs of single and unaccompanied Marines as well as plan outings, engage with the community and volunteer.”



Raised in Dighton, Mass., Avila graduated from high school and applied for college.



“Then I decided I wanted to join the Marines,” he said. “They are the best, and I wanted to be with the best.”



The choice concerned his father, whom as a naturalized American originally from Portugal, placed a high value on education, and wanted the oldest of his three sons to go to college.



“Realizing the short and long term educational benefits of service within the Corps, I was able to convey that college would be obtainable while in, and eventually out, of the Corps,” Avila said.



He attended boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, N.C. after joining the Corps in August 2018.



“Boot camp was fun in a unique way,” Avila said. What you experience during Boot camp is unlike anything anyone can prepare for. The sense of confusion, an ever-changing and unpredictable schedule, and emphasis on perfection quickly develops recruits into a Marine Corps state-of-mind.”



When he received orders to MCLBB he asked around and found that even many senior Marines didn’t know there was a Marine base in Barstow.



“Those Marines who did know about the base told me it was in the middle of nowhere and there wasn’t much here,” Avila said. “Barstow is what you make out of it. It affords Marines the time to advance their education whether it be through trade programs or college and simple getaways to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and a trove of National Parks are a mere few hours away.”



As with the rest of America and the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused civilians and Marines aboard the base to do their jobs a little more creatively because of social distancing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.



“Our helpdesk team has worked tirelessly over the past year to swiftly adapt remote means of communication launching the Corps into the 21st century. Over the past year, as the 1st Network Battalion has taken supervision over all services and networks, our team has worked hand-in-hand to smoothly transition whilst supporting the Mission of MCLB Barstow,” Avila said.



He’s also a big supporter of finding out what a person can do if they put their mind to it.



“I would definitely encourage someone to join the military if they’re considering it,” Avila said. “It doesn’t have to be the Marine Corps. Regardless of what branch of military an individual joins, we all fight for one mission: to support and defend the constitution.”



He also plans to re-up with the Corps when his assignment to MCLB Barstow is concluded.



“If I am permitted to continue on in the Corps, I put high emphasis on gaining additional MOS credibility – hopefully in a unit with a higher operational tempo with the chance to travel internationally,” the corporal said.



Avila is currently enrolled at Barstow Community College where he is working on a degree in computer science.



He said the Marines and civilians you work with are extremely important and that relationships need to be cultivated.



“Don’t underestimate the value of your people, they’re the most valuable assets the base has and need to be treated with respect. That way you’ll get the best from them and make your job more rewarding,” Avila said.



“It’s important to develop a dynamic leadership style because everyone is different and if you’re flexible, you can adapt and reach more Marines to lead them in the right direction both developing their skills and supporting their interests,” he concluded.