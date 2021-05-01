Norfolk Native and NAVFAC Atlantic Plankowner Retires After 39 Years of Exemplary Government Service

Photo By Michael Morris | Donna McClain, a program analyst for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command...... read more read more Photo By Michael Morris | Donna McClain, a program analyst for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic retires after 39 years of exemplary government service. McClain is the last of the original group of “plankowner” employees to work for NAVFAC Atlantic’s Environmental Division. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Native Donna McClain, a program analyst for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic (NAVFAC Atlantic), retires after 39 years of exemplary government service. McClain is the last of the original group of “plankowner” employees to work for NAVFAC Atlantic’s Environmental Division (EV).



McClain officially started here federal career in March 1983 as a clerk typist in the Design Division of NAVFAC’s Plans and Specifications Branch of Atlantic Division (LANTDIV), which would later become NAVFAC Atlantic. Her time with NAVFAC actually started much earlier, serving two years of temporary service as a summer aide clerk typist in the 1970s with the LANTDIV Project Management Division. She worked as a clerk typist from 1983-1986 before being promoted to a work control assistant in the LANTDIV Utilities Division, which would become NAVFAC Atlantic’s Environmental Quality Division.



In 2005, McClain was promoted to a program analyst assistant, working her way up to become a program analyst in 2011.



“As a program analyst, I have worked beside some amazing analysts who have come and gone but taught me a lot about the funding processes,” she said. “I was a bit nervous in the beginning because there was so much to learn but I knew that if I worked hard I could obtain and exceed all my expectations and be content.”



According to McClain becoming a program analyst was the highlight of her career.



“I am most proud of becoming a program analyst and being true to myself,” Said McClain. “I worked hard, was a team player, and got along with my co-workers past and present.”



“I’ve known and worked with Donna for at least 22 years and in that time, she was always dedicated to getting the job done, full of energy, and just a great person to work with,” Said Rodger Jackson, Environmental Resources and Assessment Product Line Manager for NAVFAC Atlantic. “She has been an inspiration to me and the EV team and will be truly missed!”



McClain said that the Environmental Business Line has always been like a second family to her and that she’s created many wonderful memories throughout the years with them. She went on to say that she will truly miss the people and supporting NAVFAC Atlantic’s mission.



“Donna has brought professionalism, exceptional effort, humor, and joy to the EV team since 1989 when the LANT EV Department was first established,” said NAVFAC Atlantic Environmental Business Line Manager, Joe Cirvello. “She’s a superb team member whose actions as a program analyst have enabled NAVFAC to deliver outstanding EV services to Department of Navy for over 3 decades. The LANT EV family will truly miss her.”



As McClain sets sail into the uncharted regions, she’s grateful that she was able to work for an agency that provided benefits to include a retirement annuity and a savings fund that have allowed her to create a secure retirement. McClain will work on staying physically healthy and accepting of the fact she will no longer have a job to go to each day and added that her youngest son likes to remind her that it’s called “retirement” and not unemployment. She also plans to travel and get back to the gym when COVID restrictions are finally lifted.



“Mainly, I look forward to be able to do whatever I want, when I want to,” said McClain.