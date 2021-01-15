South Carolina National Guard increases vaccine locations, assists with 1000 COVID-19 missions

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Jackson, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder | U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Jackson, South Carolina National Guard Medical Command medic, assists healthcare professionals in the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to civilians that have volunteered and registered to receive the vaccination during a drive-up service provided at the Chester Medical Center, Chester, South Carolina Jan. 13, 2021. U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with the South Carolina National Guard have supported hospitals and other state partners across South Carolina by fulfilling a variety of needs since March 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard increased the number of COVID-19 vaccination locations to four sites the week of Jan. 11, 2021 with the addition of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Lancaster and Chester.



The South Carolina National Guard also hit the 1,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 missions they have supported across the state on day 308 of operations. Earlier in January 2021, the South Carolina National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to civilians at Tidelands Health Waccamaw and Georgetown; a first during its mobilization in support of the state's COVID-19 pandemic efforts. As of today, the South Carolina National Guard has vaccinated more than 1,218 civilians in one week. The National Guard's COVID-19 vaccination program is one of several missions the South Carolina National Guard has been engaged in since being mobilized by Governor Henry McMaster last year.



"The South Carolina National Guard is honored to support two new vaccination sites at MUSC Chester and MUSC Lancaster. As our medics demonstrated this past week at Tidelands Health in Waccamaw and Georgetown, they are trained, ready, and competent to assist our healthcare providers meet Governor McMaster's intent of increasing the public's access to the COVID-19 vaccine," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. "And hitting the 1,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 missions is a record for this type of operation for the South Carolina National Guard. This is the longest our Soldiers have been mobilized in support of a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission in South Carolina. Our Soldiers take great pride in knowing they're making a difference in the fight against COVID-19 in our state. And by working with our local healthcare providers, our medics are a force multiplier in the state's effort to protect and save the lives of our citizens. I can't think of a more noble duty for the South Carolina National Guard."



Since March 2020 the South Carolina National Guard has maintained an active-duty force of just under 500 Soldiers and Airmen who have conducted more than 1,000 missions, assisted with COVID-19 testing of more than 250,000 patients across the state, helped provide medical surge personnel to 10 hospitals, medically screened 229 congregate care patients at 6 different congregate-care facilities, medically screened more than 417,000 inmates at 17 different South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities, participated in 62 facility sanitation missions, prepared more than 34,000 prison inmate meals, and distributed more than 200,000 masks, 31,968 shields, and 205,825 gloves.



At Governor McMaster's order, the South Carolina National Guard has been mobilized for over 300 consecutive days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adjutant General is a key member of the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Group led by Governor Henry McMaster. The South Carolina National Guard Joint Operations Center has been activated along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division for a coordinated effort. In support of various state agencies, primarily the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina National Guard continues to provide flexible support, shifting resources as necessary based on the priority of effort.



The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.