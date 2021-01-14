Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Video 2021

The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific's (NIWC PAC, formerly SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific) Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality (BEMR) laboratory is a space for innovative thinkers to leverage low cost commercial sector technology in the mixed reality (virtual and augmented reality) space for collaboration between warfighter, researcher, government, industry and academia.

Date Posted: 01.14.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US