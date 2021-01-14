The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific's (NIWC PAC, formerly SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific) Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality (BEMR) laboratory is a space for innovative thinkers to leverage low cost commercial sector technology in the mixed reality (virtual and augmented reality) space for collaboration between warfighter, researcher, government, industry and academia.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 16:48
|Story ID:
|386996
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Video 2021, by Aaron Lebsack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT