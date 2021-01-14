Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Video 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Story by Aaron Lebsack 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific's (NIWC PAC, formerly SPAWAR Systems Center Pacific) Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality (BEMR) laboratory is a space for innovative thinkers to leverage low cost commercial sector technology in the mixed reality (virtual and augmented reality) space for collaboration between warfighter, researcher, government, industry and academia.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:48
    Story ID: 386996
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    augmented reality; virtual reality

    TAGS

    virtual reality
    augmented reality
    mixed reality
    warfighter capability

