New Year, New Budget? Exchange Delivers Everyday Savings for Military Shoppers

DALLAS – As service members, retirees, Veterans and military families plan their new year budgets, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is dedicated to helping heroes save.



At Exchange stores worldwide and at ShopMyExchange.com, the military community receives tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing—benefits that make a difference every day.



“Many of our shoppers have budgets they are trying to stick to, especially after the challenges of 2020,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Shopping the Exchange can help our service members, retirees, Veterans and families find everyday savings on the items they need.”



Exchange-exclusive brands for the brave offer shoppers the same quality and selection of national brands at a lower cost. The military community can find savings of 20% to 50% over name-brand items in clothing, kitchenware, home goods, health and beauty, electronic accessories and snacks.



The MILITARY STAR® card provides ways to help shoppers stick to their budgets, including:

• 5 cents off every gallon fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off Exchange restaurant purchases.

• Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• 2% rewards points on purchases. Shoppers receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points.

• 0% interest military clothing plan.



MILITARY STAR offers budgeting tools such as the Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest. A reduced-interest policy is also available for all eligible deployed service members. The card never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees and offers the same low APR for all cardholders. New cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases, and the card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries.



Online shoppers, including all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to tax-free shop on ShopMyExchange.com, receive the same military-exclusive prices found in stores. All online orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.



When shoppers purchase from the Exchange, they’re not just saving—they’re giving. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through financial support of Quality-of-Life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more. In the last 10 years, Exchange shoppers have generated $2.2 billion for these programs.



Besides savings, the Exchange brings peace of mind as well. The Exchange delivers safe, sanitized, secure shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers can use the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service or curbside pickup for minimal contact or contactless options.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.



