Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy in early January 2021

An area of Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Jan. 6, 2021, where rime ice has formed on trees after freezing fog occurred. Rime ice forms when supercooled water liquid droplets freeze on to surfaces. Meteorologists distinguish between three basic types of ice forming on vertical and horizontal surfaces by deposition of supercooled water droplets. Rime ice first formed throughout the areas near Fort McCoy on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, and continued for several days.

Wintry scenes of Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Jan. 6, 2021, where rime ice has formed on trees after freezing fog occurred.



Rime ice forms when supercooled water liquid droplets freeze on to surfaces.



Meteorologists distinguish between three basic types of ice forming on vertical and horizontal surfaces by deposition of supercooled water droplets.



Rime ice first formed throughout the areas near Fort McCoy on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, and continued for several days.



