Upcoming CE Portal O365 Migration

The CE Portal will undergo a technical upgrade to migrate content to the Office 365 platform. This is a large-scale effort that will require the CE Portal to be read-only for a short period of time. While the CE Portal is going through migration, users will not be able to upload or edit content, but will be able to view and download material from the portal. This effort also requires a change to the current portal URL.



We anticipate the CE Portal will be read-only starting 21 Jan 21 until approximately 26 Jan 21. Users can visit CAC-enabled temporary status page to access information during the migration and to obtain the updated site URL post-migration.



For questions both prior to and after migration, please use the “Submit CE Portal Request” feature in the upper-right corner of the CE Portal site.



Copy and paste URL into browser to learn more: https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/ceportal/Pages/CE-Portal-Office-365-(O365)-Migration-Status.aspx

