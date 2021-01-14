Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Upcoming CE Portal O365 Migration

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The CE Portal will undergo a technical upgrade to migrate content to the Office 365 platform. This is a large-scale effort that will require the CE Portal to be read-only for a short period of time. While the CE Portal is going through migration, users will not be able to upload or edit content, but will be able to view and download material from the portal. This effort also requires a change to the current portal URL.

    We anticipate the CE Portal will be read-only starting 21 Jan 21 until approximately 26 Jan 21. Users can visit CAC-enabled temporary status page to access information during the migration and to obtain the updated site URL post-migration.

    For questions both prior to and after migration, please use the “Submit CE Portal Request” feature in the upper-right corner of the CE Portal site.

    Copy and paste URL into browser to learn more: https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/ceportal/Pages/CE-Portal-Office-365-(O365)-Migration-Status.aspx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:33
    Story ID: 386932
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Upcoming CE Portal O365 Migration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    USAF
    CE
    CE Portal
    Civil Engineer Portal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT