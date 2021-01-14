Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG recognizes PRANG environmental manager for 2020 award

    Marcelle Fabregas, 156 Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Manager

    Marcelle Fabregas, the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.14.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    The 156th Wing is honored to employ an Air National Guard Civil Engineer of the Year for 2020. Marcelle Fabregas, the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental engineer at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, was awarded the ANG 2020 Environmental Manager of the Year.
    “Marcelle was unanimously selected by National Guard Bureau environmental subject matter experts. She was one of five environmental professionals selected out of a pool of 57,” said Keith Harris, the senior environmental program manager for NGB. “She manages an outstanding Environmental Compliance program at the 156th Wing.”
    Marcelle has been an environmental manager at Muñiz ANGB for more than ten years and is a valued member in her profession throughout the ANG. She served as a member of the NGB Environmental Field Advisory Council and was selected to be a mentor for the ANG Environmental Mentorship Program, where she mentored six new environmental managers.
    “Her knowledge and experience working with the local Puerto Rico authorities, as well as her abilities to influence the staff, are what set her apart,” said Lt. Col. Charles Comfort, the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “She’s really a top-notch environmental manager.”
    As the base environmental engineer, Marcelle is responsible for ensuring the 156th AW remains compliant with environmental factors while maintaining state and federal mission requirements. According to Comfort, her attention to detail and situational awareness is fundamental to the success of the wing’s environmental management program.
    “This is a big deal for the PRANG,” said Comfort. “The island of Puerto Rico is renowned for its beauty and its natural environment and we feel very proud that she’s being recognized for the hard work that she’s done in preserving Puerto Rico’s natural resources.”
    Marcelle appreciates the recognition and says the ANG has an excellent group of environmental professionals, so being recognized among them is a great honor. She is happy to positively represent the 156th Wing and the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

