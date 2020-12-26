Soldier Comes to Aid of Stranded Family During Holiday Travels

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | New York Amy National Guard Pfc. Gabriel Martorella (center), from the Bronx and...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell | New York Amy National Guard Pfc. Gabriel Martorella (center), from the Bronx and assigned to the 719th Transportation Company, is coined by New York National Guard leadership after coming to the aid of a stranded traveler at the Buffalo International Airport, Dec. 31, 2020. Martorella, part of the COVID-19 task force that is collecting health questionnaires from out of state travelers, assisted a stranded woman and her two daughters, ages 3 and less than 1 year old, who could only communicate effectively in Spanish, as they faced flight delays the day after Christmas trying to travel through Buffalo on their way to Puerto Rico. (Courtest photo) see less | View Image Page

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Dec. 26, 2020) -- A New York Army National Guard Soldier on duty at Buffalo International Airport the day after Christmas went above and beyond the call of duty to help a stranded passenger and her children.



Pfc. Gabriel Martorella, a member of the 719th Transportation Company who was on duty at the airport collecting health forms from travelers, was approached by the Transportation Security Administration for help in talking to a passenger who did not speak English well.



The security agents knew the woman needed help and needed somebody who could speak Spanish to help her.



The woman and her two daughters, ages 3 and less than 1, were having luggage problems. They had missed her flight to Puerto Rico and she was having trouble communicating.



That’s when Martorella, a Bronx resident, stepped in.



“As a result of the poor weather and consequently numerous flight delays in conjunction with her inability to comprehend English, she missed her flight,” Martorella said. “All she had was her personal belongings as her bags were already in route to Puerto Rico.”



Martorella was able to find out that the woman’s flight to Puerto Rico had actually been rescheduled to the following afternoon, but this presented more problems.



“I explained the changes to her to which she became physically and emotionally distraught,” Martorella said. “She cried and said how she was stranded and had very little to almost no money.”



The passenger pleaded to get to Puerto Rico, Martorella explained, and said the only other option was for her and her daughters to sleep at the airport. Martorella said he tried to find a solution with the help of TSA staff.



“I realized I could not in good conscious allow her and her children to stay overnight in the airport,” said Martorella. “She and her children needed a place to eat, sleep and shower.”



That is when Martorella said he took it upon himself to book the woman a room at a Days Inn hotel across the street from an airport, paying for it himself.



“I explained to her what was going to happen, that she would be staying in the hotel but must be back tomorrow at 11:30 am to check in for her flight,” Martorella said.



A shuttle was called to take them to the hotel. After getting permission from his supervisor, Martorella went with them to ensure they were checked into their room.



“At the hotel we were lucky to find another employee who did speak Spanish,” said Martorella. “I explained the situation to him and the need to ensure that she needed to be back on the shuttle at 11 am the next day.”



Before leaving the woman and her daughters, he gave her money for food. Then he went back to his shift at the airport, ensuring travelers who arrive to New York from out of state follow COVID-19 travel policies.



“She was extremely thankful,” said Martorella. “I followed up with the Days Inn and they confirmed that she checked out and was able to catch her flight.”



“Pfc. Martorella went above and beyond that evening, he ensured the safety of a civilian and her children,” said Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kathleen Urtz, a member of the 107th Attack Wing who was in charge of the mission at the Buffalo airport.



“His willingness to help as well as his overwhelming empathy during a stressful time displays his dedication, his selfless service and his character not only as a Soldier, but as an amazing human being,” Urtz said.



“I am beyond proud of this young man for his actions, he took responsibility on his own accord and significantly impacted an individual’s life as well as the community relations during this unprecedented mission,” she added.



“Even without recognition, I would do this again,” Martorella said.



“The Army, the National Guard, has instilled within me the values of selfless service, integrity and helping my community. It was my pleasure to help others in their time of need,” he added.