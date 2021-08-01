724th CEF maintains AB 201

Being in the 724th Civil Engineer Flight isn’t limited to just paving roads, as there are many trades for Airmen to learn within the CEF.

The water fuels system maintenance of the 724th Civil Engineer Flight at Nigerien Air Base 201, requires the use of a variety of skills to perform the mission of fixing structures and adding improvements around the base.

“There are many ways that we can perform our job,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Schrader, 724th WFSM specialist. “Learning how to do different construction projects makes the job fun.”

The WFSM section’s impact can be seen all over AB 201 to include building drainage systems to help fight flooding during the rainy season.

“During the rainy season the dirt can’t absorb water fast enough, and the leftover water would be stagnant,” said Tech. Sgt. Larry Myers, 724th CEF WFSM noncommissioned officer in charge. “Looking back and being able to say ‘I built or fixed that’ is why I love my job.”

Whether it is fixing roads, providing drains or even fixing and maintaining water systems; the job of the CEF is never done as they provide and maintain projects used base wide every day.

“Seeing our work impact so many people really makes it all worth it,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Behan, 724th Civil Engineer Flight WFSM specialist.

No matter what, the WFSM section and the CEF get the job done so the Airmen of AB 201 can focus on completing the mission.

