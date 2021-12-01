Photo Essay: Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn snowshoeing techniques at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-01 practice snowshoeing and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-01 practice snowshoeing and pulling ahkio sleds with gear as teams Jan. 7, 2021, near Whitetail Ridge Ski Area in Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course covers a variety of cold-weather subjects and skills. The course is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-01 practice snowshoeing and pulling ahkio sleds with gear as teams Jan. 7, 2021, near Whitetail Ridge Ski Area in Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The course covers a variety of cold-weather subjects and skills.



The course is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



