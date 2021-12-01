Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn snowshoeing techniques at Fort McCoy

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn snowshoeing techniques at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-01 practice snowshoeing and pulling ahkio sleds with gear as teams Jan. 7, 2021, near Whitetail Ridge Ski Area in Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The course covers a variety of cold-weather subjects and skills.

    The course is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

