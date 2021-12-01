Fort Hamilton’s Installation Planning Board meets

Photo By Connie Dillon | Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, starts off Fort Hamilton’s...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dillon | Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, starts off Fort Hamilton’s bi-annual Installation Planning Board, which met virtually, Jan. 12, 2021. The IPB provides an opportunity to enhance collaborative communication and decisions installation-wide, assess local requirements and infrastructure proposals, and highlight issues for elevation to Army senior leaders. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hamilton, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton’s bi-annual Installation Planning Board met virtually, Jan. 12.



The IPB is a forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common operating picture with regards to installation-wide planning requirements.



“It’s an installation-wide planning forum that includes all mission partners on Fort Hamilton,” said Edward Song, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office chief. “The installation mission partners have a voice as to how the proposed projects will impact their organization or how a specific project effects their organization.”



The IPB provides an opportunity to enhance collaborative communication and decisions installation-wide, assess local requirements and infrastructure proposals, and highlight issues for elevation to Army senior leaders.



“This is a critical review of the installation’s efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that we are supporting mission requirements and appropriately allocating resources in line with the command’s vision and higher headquarters priorities,” said Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander.



One of those said priorities, is the focus on people. People are not only the Army’s number one priority, but they will also play a critical role in transforming the Army as it moves into the future. In the forum, Fort Hamilton leadership discussed ways to enhance service culture, which is vital to establishing an environment where employees have engaged leaders, feel valued, are loyal to the organization, and treat each other with dignity and respect. This led to further discussion about mentorship, professional development, and Project Inclusion engagements.



The product of this forum is an updated Integrated Priority List, which is approved by Brig. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, Fort Hamilton’s senior responsible officer and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, and Mr. Vince Grewatz, Installation Management Command Training director.



Grewatz advised everyone to be engaged partners and understand how they fit in to support the direction of the installation.

“Fort Hamilton has been extremely adaptive over the last couple of years,” said Grewatz. “Your vision is going to set the direction for the installation. It’s going to establish the environment in which investment decisions for everyone is impacted. This is the forum where you get to give your vision and everyone else gets to ask how they fit into that plan; that’s the key function here. The IPB is fundamentally about integrating the resources that everyone brings to the table.”



The meeting covered 15 items on the current Installation Integrated Priority List including civilian employee development programs, upgrading and repairing multiple facilities, and government housing development efforts among others. Under each item, Fort Hamilton workforce members addressed the progress and importance of each item.



"Without the support of, and input from, the garrison staff, mission partners, and our higher headquarters, we wouldn't have been able to develop our long term objectives, performance goals, and functional action plans to continue ensuring Fort Hamilton’s military relevance and success," Martin said. "Fort Hamilton is the face of America’s Army in New York City, and we will continue to deliver and integrate base installation services to our military community while supporting accessions and on order Defense Support to Civil Authorities in the NYC area."